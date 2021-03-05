Saluda County Sheriff: Man arrested after deputies find meth during a traffic stop
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Deputies with the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cody Delmore Thursday morning during a traffic stop. They say he was first pulled over for speeding, but further investigation found Delmore not only had a suspended drivers license, but also had drugs in his car.
Delmore is charged with possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.