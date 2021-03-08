Consumer News: Gas prices still going up, a Tom Brady rookie card sells for a record price and more!

CNN– Gas prices are still rising. Right now, drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of $2.49 a gallon. That’s up 2 cents from last week, and nearly 30 cents higher than a month ago, according to GasBuddy. The cheapest gas in Columbia is priced at $2.33 cents a gallon currently, while the most expensive is $2.65, per GasBuddy. The national average has also jumped to $2.77 cents a gallon.

New numbers from the TSA show almost 1.3 million people passed through airport security checkpoints Sunday. That’s the highest level since January 3. It’s typical for air travel to pick up in March, as students across the country go on spring break. Analysts believe more people may feel comfortable flying as they get vaccinated for COVID-19.

A Tom Brady rookie card just sold for more than $1.3 million. Making it the costliest trading card in the history of football. It’s an autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket card. Fitbit’s CEO bought the card, saying he lived in Boston for a decade and is a huge Brady fan.