Pence to give speech in SC, his 1st since leaving office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to travel to South Carolina for his first public comments since leaving office. An aide tells The Associated Press that Pence will speak next month to a conservative Christian nonprofit in the state that plays a crucial role in the presidential nominating process. Pence will speak at a dinner hosted by the Palmetto Family Council. The group lobbies for what it considers to be “biblical values,” such as heterosexual marriage and recently helped push through a ban on most abortions in South Carolina. That law is now being challenged in court.