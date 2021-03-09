Data shows Americans received more than 4.6 billion robocalls last month

CNN– If you feel like you’re getting more robocalls lately, you’re not alone. According to new data from Youmail, Americans received more than 4.6 billion robocalls in February. That’s up 15% compared to January.

Youmail tracks robocall traffic across the United States. The latest report noted scam and telemarketing calls accounted for about 60% of last month’s robocall volume.

The leading illegal types of robocalls involved car warranties and health-related scams.