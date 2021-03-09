DHEC: More than 5,000 vaccinated at Darlington Speedway Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control provided an update about the largest vaccination event in the state that took place at the Darlington International Speedway Friday. DHEC says more than 5,000 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in both in phase 1A and 1B.

Friday, March 5, more than 5,000 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 at Darlington Speedway. It was an incredible success and as more vaccine becomes available, there will more large-scale vaccine clinics across the state. Find a vaccine provider near you https://t.co/XyMaC6wUg2. pic.twitter.com/Ufx3LUASBH — SCDHEC (@scdhec) March 9, 2021

Health officials also said it was an incredible success, and there will be more large-scale vaccine clinics statewide as more vaccines become available.