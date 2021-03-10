Congaree National Park conducting controlled burn Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking to get outside and enjoy this warm weather, you may experience some delays if you’re trying to get into the Congaree National Park. Park rangers say they will be conducting a prescribed burn Thursday, March 11.

The fire will be in the east area of the park entrance road, and should span about 125 acres. The fire is intended to help with fuel reduction and habitat restoration.

According to park officials, Longleaf Campground, Longleaf Trail and sections of Bluff Trail will be closed from Wednesday, March 10-Friday, March 12. Officials also warn that smoke may be seen for miles and drift into nearby roads and trails.