Lee County deputies searching for individuals accused of catalytic converter theft

1/6 Lee Co Catalytic Converter Jeep 1 Catalytic converter victim vehicle Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

2/6 Lee Co Catalytic Converter Jeep 2 Catalytic converter victim vehicle Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

3/6 Lee Co Catalytic Converter Suspect 1 Catalytic converter theft suspect. Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

4/6 Lee Co Catalytic Converter Suspect 2 Catalytic converter theft suspect. Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

5/6 Lee Co Catalytic Converter Suspect 3 Catalytic converter theft suspects. Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office



6/6 Lee Co Catalytic Converter Suspect 4 Catalytic converter theft suspect. Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office











COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for multiple subjects involved in the theft of a catalytic converter. On March 5 between 9-10 a.m., deputies say the individuals pictured above crawled under a vehicle parked at the High Country BP on Camden Highway and cut out its catalytic converter.

If you know the owner of the vehicle or who the suspects are, you’re urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 803-484-5353 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.