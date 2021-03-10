Orangeburg deputies arrest man accused of ‘brutal attack’

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — After searching for weeks, Orangeburg Sheriff’s have located and arrested 20 year old Tanarious Dash . Officials say he is accused of Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature after deputies say he struck the mother of his child in the head with a rock after chasing her.

Authorities say on February 16 they were called to a home on Rivelon Road after a female was reportedly assaulted. Officials say one witness says she was driving by when she saw the commotion, and stopped to help after claiming to have seen the victim pushed to the ground before Dash ran off.

Deputies say the victim was so severely injured in the attack she was left with a 4 inch laceration to the left side of her head and was taken to an area hospital. Officials say due to the extent of her injuries she was later was taken to a trauma hospital.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell confirms that Dash has been arrested and during bond court Wednesday was given a bond of $15,000 dollars. If convicted, Dash could face up to 20 years in prison.