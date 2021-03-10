Prisma Health offers advice on springing forward into daylight saving time

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Early Sunday morning, we will all spring forward into daylight saving time, costing us a precious hour of sleep. Prisma Health released some guidelines on ways you can help alleviate stress and adjust to daylight saving time, without all the grogginess.

“Good sleep is a vital piece of leading a healthy life, and time change can be tough for both children and adults,” said Antoinette Williams Rutherford, MD, sleep medicine physician at Prisma Health. “It can throw off your sleep, appetite, attention span and mood. This is especially risky if you are already sleep deprived or not getting quality rest at night.” She added, “Because of the pandemic, many of us may be experiencing increased stress and our normal routines may have been disrupted due to spending more time at home. All of this can affect our sleeping habits,” added Rutherford. “There’s no better time than now to begin prioritizing a good night’s rest so that you can wake up to an energized mind and body.”

Rutherford offered the following guidance to help you as you spring forward:

Start making small adjustments now, such as going to bed 15 minutes earlier in the days leading to daylight saving time.

Try to get a full 7-8 hours of sleep.

Maintain a regular sleeping schedule will not only help you better adjust to the change, but it will also improve your overall quality of sleep.

Exercise regularly.

Avoid alcohol, tobacco and caffeine as these can mess with your sleep cycle.

Create a nighttime routine and stick to it. This includes putting down the electronics at least 30 minutes before you go to bed.

Avoid long naps. Rutherford recommends keeping naps to 20 minutes of less.

Get into the sunlight during the day if you can. This helps your internal clock as it deals with light dark patterns.



Daylight saving time begins March 14.