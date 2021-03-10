UofSC to hold in-person commencement ceremonies in May
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina says it will hold multiple in-person commencement ceremonies in May.
Below is a list of ceremonies for spring commencement:
School of Medicine:
- Thursday, May 6, 2021, Virtual at noon
School of Law:
- Friday, May 7, 2021, Horseshoe at 9 a.m.
Baccalaureate, Masters and Professional:
Friday, May, 7, 2021, at 6 p.m.
Williams-Brice Stadium (rain or shine)
- Darla Moore School of Business
- Arnold School of Public Health
- School of Music
Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 9:30 a.m.
Williams-Brice Stadium (rain or shine)
- South Carolina Honors College (BARSC students only)
- College of Arts and Sciences
- College of Information and Communications
Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 6 p.m.
Williams-Brice Stadium (rain or shine)
- College of Education
- College of Pharmacy
- College of Engineering and Computing
- College of Social Work
- College of Nursing
- College of Hospitality, Retail and Sport Management
- Palmetto College
Doctoral:
Saturday, May 8, 2021, Koger Center at 1 p.m.
There will also be an in-person recognition ceremony for 2020 graduates on Saturday, May 15 at Williams-Brice Stadium.
If you are a 2020 graduate, you must register for the ceremony by March 24 on UofSC’s website.