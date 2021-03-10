UofSC to hold in-person commencement ceremonies in May

Kenneil Mitchell,

(Courtesy: UofSC/Twitter)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina says it will hold multiple in-person commencement ceremonies in May.

Below is a list of ceremonies for spring commencement:

School of Medicine:

  • Thursday, May 6, 2021, Virtual at noon

School of Law:

  • Friday, May 7, 2021, Horseshoe at 9 a.m.

Baccalaureate, Masters and Professional:

Friday, May, 7, 2021, at 6 p.m.

Williams-Brice Stadium (rain or shine)

  • Darla Moore School of Business
  • Arnold School of Public Health
  • School of Music

Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 9:30 a.m.

Williams-Brice Stadium (rain or shine)

  • South Carolina Honors College (BARSC students only)
  • College of Arts and Sciences
  • College of Information and Communications

Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 6 p.m.

Williams-Brice Stadium (rain or shine)

  • College of Education
  • College of Pharmacy
  • College of Engineering and Computing
  • College of Social Work
  • College of Nursing
  • College of Hospitality, Retail and Sport Management
  • Palmetto College

Doctoral:

Saturday, May 8, 2021, Koger Center at 1 p.m.

There will also be an in-person recognition ceremony for 2020 graduates on Saturday, May 15 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

If you are a 2020 graduate, you must register for the ceremony by March 24 on UofSC’s website.

Categories: State
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts