UofSC to hold in-person commencement ceremonies in May

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina says it will hold multiple in-person commencement ceremonies in May.

Below is a list of ceremonies for spring commencement:

School of Medicine:

Thursday, May 6, 2021, Virtual at noon

School of Law:

Friday, May 7, 2021, Horseshoe at 9 a.m.

Baccalaureate, Masters and Professional:

Friday, May, 7, 2021, at 6 p.m.

Williams-Brice Stadium (rain or shine)

Darla Moore School of Business

Arnold School of Public Health

School of Music

Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 9:30 a.m.

Williams-Brice Stadium (rain or shine)

South Carolina Honors College (BARSC students only)

College of Arts and Sciences

College of Information and Communications

Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 6 p.m.

Williams-Brice Stadium (rain or shine)

College of Education

College of Pharmacy

College of Engineering and Computing

College of Social Work

College of Nursing

College of Hospitality, Retail and Sport Management

Palmetto College

Doctoral:

Saturday, May 8, 2021, Koger Center at 1 p.m.

There will also be an in-person recognition ceremony for 2020 graduates on Saturday, May 15 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

If you are a 2020 graduate, you must register for the ceremony by March 24 on UofSC’s website.