Adopt a Riverbanks Zoo resident through “Wild Parent” sponsorship program

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You have a chance to adopt a Riverbanks Zoo resident! The zoo is offering its “Wild Parent” sponsorship program. For donations ranging from $35-$150, sponsors can “adopt” animals including flamingos, lions and even a rhino.

You don’t get to take the animals home, but donors will receive gifts including a Wild Child portfolio and a plush flamingo.

For more information about the program, visit the Riverbanks Zoo website.