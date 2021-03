AMC reports net loss of $4.6 billion in 2020

CNN– The biggest theater chain in the world is reporting a net loss of $4.6 billion for 2020. Many AMC locations were forced to shut down for months, resulting in a 77% drop in revenues compared to 2019. Right now, AMC is operating most of its U.S. theaters, including in South Carolina, although some are still at reduced capacity due to the pandemic.