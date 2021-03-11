CVS adding an additional 21 vaccination sites in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a statement released Thursday morning, CVS announced that they will be adding 21 vaccination sites to South Carolina. Officials say this will bring the total number of CVS sites in the state to 54.

CVS says those eligible for the vaccine can begin booking appointment on Saturday, March 13, with vaccinations able to be administered starting the following day.

CVS says you will need to make an appointment before hand, and walk-in vaccinations will not be administered. Appointments can be made online, through the CVS Pharmacy app or you can call the CVS customer service line at 800-746-7287.