Lexington School District Two to hold in person graduation ceremonies this year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with Lexington School District Two say they will hold in-person graduation events this year. Currently, the district has graduation ceremonies scheduled for two schools.

The district says Airport High School’s graduation is set for 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 17 at Eagle Stadium and Brookland-Cayce High School’s graduation is set for 8 a.m. Friday, June 18 at Bearcat Stadium.

The district says information about other events will be released later this spring.