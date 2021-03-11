OCSO arrest man accused of hitting a woman in the head with a rock

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Orangeburg County deputies say a man accused of hitting a woman in the head with a rock has been arrested. Authorities say 20-year-old Tanarious Dash is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Authorities say the incident happened at a home on Rivelon Road on February 16. According to investigators, a witness saw Dash assaulting the victim, and when the witness went to the victim, Dash ran away.

The victim said her child’s father assaulted her. Deputies say she was taken to a trauma hospital.

“This young lady suffered serious injuries during what was just a senseless, brutal attack,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “There was no justification for this assault at all.”

If convicted, Dash faces up to 20 years in prison.