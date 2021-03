S.C. teachers grow more frustrated over pay

South Carolina lawmakers work to stop looming teacher shortages with pay increases

(WCCB) — South Carolina lawmaker are taking steps to try and fend off a looming teacher shortage.

Wednesday the House unanimously

passed a resolution that would restore incremental pay raises.

But as Drew Bollea reports, teacher retention remains problematic as more and more educators are facing frustrations. Some now even considering leaving the profession altogether.