State lawmaker files resolution to rename court at CLA after Dawn Staley

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– One state lawmaker says the time is now to honor Gamecock women’s basketball Coach Dawn Staley. Wednesday, State Representative Marvin Pendarvis filed a resolution urging the university’s board of trustees to rename the court at Colonial Life Arena after Staley.

Pendarvis tweeted “We need to give her her flowers now.”

Today I'm filing a Resolution urging the @UofSC Board of Trustees to rename the basketball court in the Colonial Life Arena after Coach Dawn Staley. We need to give her her flowers now. pic.twitter.com/hnT19qX6Q6 — Marvin R. Pendarvis (@Rep_Pendarvis) March 10, 2021

Staley has won more than 300 games as Carolina’s head coach, including the 2017 National Championship.