State lawmaker files resolution to rename court at CLA after Dawn Staley
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– One state lawmaker says the time is now to honor Gamecock women’s basketball Coach Dawn Staley. Wednesday, State Representative Marvin Pendarvis filed a resolution urging the university’s board of trustees to rename the court at Colonial Life Arena after Staley.
Pendarvis tweeted “We need to give her her flowers now.”
Staley has won more than 300 games as Carolina’s head coach, including the 2017 National Championship.