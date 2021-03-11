Two suspects arrested after an all night chase in Newberry

1/3 WOODWARD, CHRISTOPHER DAVID NEWBERRY CO.

2/3 CLARK, ASHLEY NICOLE NEWBERRY CO.

3/3 (Courtesy: Newberry County Sheriff's Office) Two suspects accused of stealing a car at Citgo gas station on Wilson Road.





NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County deputies say they have arrested two people accused of stealing a vehicle after an all night chase.

Authorities say Christopher Woodard, 28, and Ashley Clark, 25, are both charged with auto theft and larceny.

According to investigators, on March 8 around 5:50 p.m., both suspects stole an unattended vehicle at the Citgo gas station on Wilson Road.

Officials say they later found the vehicle around 6 p.m. that night on Old Whitmire Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says on March 9, one deputy saw a fire in a barrel at what he thought was a vacant property on Old Whitmire Road, and saw the two suspects nearby.

Deputies say they were taken into custody without incident.

During the initial search, authorities say they found a handgun and an I-Pad was taken from the vehicle; both of the items were later recovered.

Both of the suspects were taken to the Newberry County Detention Center awaiting bond.