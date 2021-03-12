Change your smoke detectors as you spring forward this weekend

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Daylight Saving is this weekend and while many people are focus on changing their clocks as we all get ready to adjust to one less hour and more daylight. Fire officials however say that’s not all we need to keep in mind.

This also the time of the year they ask people to also change the batteries in their smoke detectors. officials say this is the perfect opportunity to make sure that their smoke detectors actually work before there is an emergency where they could be needed.

Smoke alarms need to be replaced every ten years to make sure they will work if a fire ever breaks out in your home. The Red Cross says smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a house fire in half.