Consumer News: American Airlines canceling furloughs, Uber and Lyft to create new rider safety program and more!

CNN– American Airlines is canceling furloughs, after a financial boost from Congress. The Hill reports more than 13,000 employees were warned last month about furloughs, but American Airlines’ CEO says those notices can be torn up, since the House passed the American Rescue Plan on Wednesday. It includes $15 billion for airlines, and extends the payroll support program through September.

Uber and Lyft created an industry sharing safety program to avoid sexual and physical assault. The ride sharing companies are now relaying information to each other about drivers and delivery people deactivated from their platforms for serious safety incidents. The program will include deactivations dating back to 2017. Uber and Lyft drivers already undergo annual background checks and are continuously monitored for criminal offenses. The safety sharing program only applies to deactivated drivers and not riders.

TikTok is taking steps to prevent bullying and harassment. The app introduced two new features. One gives creators more control over the comments on their videos. The “filter all comments” feature, allows creators to approve comments and decide which ones will appear on their videos. The other new feature prompts users to reconsider posting comments that are unkind or inappropriate.

If you share your Netflix account with other people, be aware of some changes coming to the platform. The streaming giant is testing a new feature that could crack down on password sharing. Netflix is trying out a new policy with some customers, prompting certain people to sign up for a separate account if they aren’t watching with the subscriber. The test feature is rolling out to a limited number of users who watch on the Netflix TV app.