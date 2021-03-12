Lexington woman sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for cocaine, meth charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to acting U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina M. Rhett Dehart, a Lexington woman has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug charges. Authorities say 38-year-old Ashley Shay Cook plead guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine.

On December 21, 2018, deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department say they responded to Cook’s residence when they were searching for a wanted person who was known to frequent the residence. After obtaining consent to search for the person, deputies say they saw drug paraphernalia in plain view, prompting them to obtain a search warrant. Deputies say they found approximately 241 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 2 grams of cocaine, baggies commonly used to package drugs and digital scales. Officials say Cook admitted possessing drugs as well as selling them.

According to authorities, Cook was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison, followed by 48 months of court-ordered supervision.