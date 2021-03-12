Netflix testing new feature to crack down on password shaing

CNN– If you share your Netflix account with other people, be aware of some changes coming to the platform. The streaming giant is testing a new feature that could crack down on password sharing.

Netflix is trying out a new policy with some customers, prompting certain people to sign up for a separate account if they aren’t watching with the subscriber. The test feature is rolling out to a limited number of users who watch on the Netflix TV app.