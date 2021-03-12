Richland County Councilman Derrek Pugh hosting series of mask giveaways

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Councilman Derrek Pugh is hosting a series of free COVID-19 testing and mask giveaway events. You can pick up a mask and get a free test Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Doko Manor Park at 100 Alvina Hagood Circle. There will be another mask giveaway at the same time at Doko Manor Park on April 10.

The face masks at the drive-thru event will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

Councilman Pugh is also scheduled to host mask giveaways on March 27 and April 24 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. Andrews Park, located at 920 Beatty Road in Columbia.