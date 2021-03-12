Solar Power – So Big, It’s Boring

One of the keys to stopping the earth from warming more is to stop burning fossil fuels – gas, coal, oil, etc. Much of the electricity world-wide is created by burning natural gas and coal. But solar is now a cheaper way to go – especially really big solar farms, often referred to as “utility scale.” This article talks about big, boring solar farms – that will be a big player in our future.

https://www.greentechmedia.com/articles/read/so-big-its-boring-the-rise-of-utility-scale-solar#.YEuNdIGr5vA.twitter