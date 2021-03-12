Sumter man arrested after investigators find more than 1,500 grams of marijuana among other drugs while executing search warrant

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested after investigators found over 1,500 grams of marijuana as well as other drugs while executing a search warrant at a residence on Rifle Lane. Authorities say the search warrant was executed on Thursday and investigators seized a total of seized: 1,537 grams of marijuana valued at approximately $15,370, 43.62 grams of cocaine valued at approximately $4,360, .88 grams of methamphetamine valued at approximately $44, $2,594 in cash and a handgun from the residence.

Deputies say they arrested 30-year-old David Faulk, who was present at the residence. Officials say Faulk’s charges include trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana-third offense, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Authorities say Faulk was released Thursday after meeting his $45,000 bond.