Two men arrested for fatal shooting at Two Notch Road motorcycle shop

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say two men are arrested after a fatal shooting at a motorcycle shop on Thursday.

Authorities say Kristopher Wheat, 36, & James Hill, 58, were arrested for the shooting at the Capital City Cycles shop on Two Notch Road around 4 p.m.

According to investigators, they believe an argument escalated and led to a shoot-out at the business.

Deputies say one man was killed and four other men were injured.

Authorities say Wheat is charged with obstruction of justice and Hill is charged with assault by mob in the first degree, but more charges may follow.

Both suspects were taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.