South Carolina State beats Delaware for first win of the season

ORANGEBURG, SC—Redshirt sophomore quarterback Corey Fields connected 20-of-38 for 175-yards and a touchdown to lead SC State to a 17-9 victory over Delaware State Saturday (March 13th) at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium/Willie Jeffries Field.

Senior Tyrece Nick finished with six (6) catches for 45-yards and a touchdown, while redshirt sophomore Shaquan Davis added five catches for 52-yards in the win.

The Bulldogs jumped on the board first off, a 1-yard punch by Kendrall Flowers on at the 4:12 mark in the first quarter. The Hornets tied the game 7-7 off a 35-yard toss from Jared Lewis to Bizzet Woodley early in the second quarter.

A sack by Daniel Douglas at the 12:23 mark before the half pushed the lead 9-7.

Junior kicker Dillon Bredesen closed out the first half connected on a 22-yard field goal to give the Bulldogs a 10-9 advantage. Nick and the Bulldogs sealed the victory on a 11-yard touchdown toss from Fields with 3:19 remaining in regulation.

Senior Chad Gilchrist spearheaded the defense with a game-high 10 tackles, while teammates Darrell Brown and Shaheem Haltiwanger with 7 each.

SC State improved to 1-1 on the season, while Delaware State falls to 1-1.

Next up South Carolina State returns to action on April 3, in a non-conference matchup with SWAC foe Alabama State in Montgomery, Alabama. Kickoff is 2 p.m.