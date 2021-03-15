Check your stimulus payment status on the IRS’ “Get My Payment” tool

UNITED STATES (WOLO) – If you are eligible for the next round of stimulus payments, you can check the IRS’ “Get My Payment” tool to see when you’ll get your money.

The IRS says direct deposits from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill are going out first for those that gave their bank information to the service.

Below is what the payments include:

$1,400 for people who make less than $75,000

Heads of Households earning less than $112,500

Married couples earning less than $150,000

Kids under 6 – Additional $3,600 per child over the next year

Kids 6 – 17 – Additional $3,000 per child over the next year

Unemployed – $300 payments continue until September 6th

However, those that don’t qualify for the payments include:

People who earn $80,000 or more per year

Married couples who earn $150,000 or per year (regardless of how many children they have)

The IRS will base that amount sent out on either your 2019 or 2020 tax returns.

According to CNN, the IRS also said one of three messages will be displayed once you type in your information:

Payment Status : This means either (a) that payment has been processed, a payment date is available and payment is to be sent either by direct deposit or mail or (b) that you are eligible, but a payment has not been processed.

: This means either (a) that payment has been processed, a payment date is available and payment is to be sent either by direct deposit or mail or (b) that you are eligible, but a payment has not been processed. Payment Status Not Available : This means either (a) the IRS has not yet processed your payment or (b) you are not eligible for a payment.

: This means either (a) the IRS has not yet processed your payment or (b) you are not eligible for a payment. Need More Information: This means the IRS was unable to deliver a payment. The IRS said the easiest way to resolve this issue is by filing a 2020 tax return, but Americans can also notify the IRS of an address change.

And if the IRS has incorrect bank information, it will mail a check to your address on file.

To check your stimulus payment status on the “Get My Payment” tool, visit IRS’ website.