Harvest Hope announces Erinn Rowe will take over as CEO

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Harvest Hope Food Bank has a new CEO. Monday, the food bank announced Midlands banker and former Harvest Hope Board Member Erinn Rowe will take over the role. Rowe succeeds former CEO Wendy Broderick, who passed away in January.

“We are fortunate to have found someone who already possesses such a deep knowledge of Harvest Hope be able to step in to lead our organization during this difficult time,” says John Welsh, Harvest Hope Board Chair. “Erinn helped Wendy begin her career with Harvest Hope, and while it ended too soon for all of us, we are grateful she is willing to join Harvest Hope full-time to carry out our mission of serving people in need.”

A member of the Harvest Hope board since 2015, Rowe recently served at the board’s chair from 2019-2020.

“Serving others has always been important to me,” says Rowe. “During my volunteer time on the Harvest Hope board, it was incredible to watch the team serve their fellow citizens with such dignity and compassion. From the 1000-year flood to the recent pandemic, they continue to show up during the times our neighbors need help the most. I am honored to join them in building a hunger-free tomorrow as CEO.”

According to a spokesperson, Harvest Hope distributes more than 27 million pounds of food each year and feeds approximately 38,000 people a week across South Carolina.