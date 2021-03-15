LPD: Two brothers arrested, charged with assaulting and robbing a 78-year-old business owner

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says two brothers are in custody and charged with the assault and robbery of a 78-year-old business owner. On March 8, police say the business owner was standing outside his used appliance store on Fort Street when two men approached him and began talking, the owner was struck from behind and robbed. Authorities say the business owner suffered multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officials say he is now continuing to recover at home.

Police say 41-year-old Aaron Alexander Prince was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with possession of cocaine, strong arm robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, criminal conspiracy, giving false information to law enforcement and possession of less than a gram of crack cocaine. Police say his brother, 43-year-old Larry Bernard Prince, was brought into custody Thursday and charged with strong arm

robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and criminal conspiracy.

According to authorities, the brothers are being held without bond at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center