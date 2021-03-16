Last living founding member of South Congaree gets ready to celebrate 90th birthday

Dozens of members of the community gathered to honor him before his actual birthday March 24th

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — One area man is getting ready to celebrate his 90th birthday. While he gets ready to enjoy a momentous occasion later this month, others are joining in the excitement by giving him a birthday gift of gratitude.

We caught up with him Tuesday night and dozens in the town of South Congaree as they honored a man they say made their town everything it is today.