Richland County Coroner identifies victim from E-Z Spot shooting on Monday night

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the identity of a man who was shot and killed at the E-Z Spot convenience store on Farrow Road Monday evening. Coroner Rutherford identified the victim as 18-year-old Caleb A. Martin, of Columbia.

Around 8 p.m., Columbia Police say they were called to the convenience store following a ShotSpotter alert. Police say they discovered Martin on the scene, who was taken to a hospital where he later passed away.

