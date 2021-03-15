Columbia Police search for convenience store shooting suspect

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department continues to search for a a gunman wanted in connection to a shooting that has left one man hospitalized. According to authorities, their ‘SpotShotter’ technology which can locate where gunshots are fired alerted them of a possible shooting in the 3 thousand block of Farrow Road.

When police arrived at the E-Z Spot Convenience store, they found one male victim who was injured. He was taken to a local hospital where the extent of his injuries are still unknown.

Violent Crime investigators remain on the scene. Police have not released any motive or suspect information at this time, but are asking anyone who may have information that can help to contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.