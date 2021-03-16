SCSO: Sumter man facing attempted murder charges for choking, shooting at victim

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man accused of attempted murder on Friday. Deputies say 24-year-old Tykeem Justice Billups has been charged with attempted murder, assault and battery first degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to investigators, Billups is accused of choking the female victim while they were in a vehicle and then chasing the victim while pointing a firearm at her. Authorities say Billups shot at the victim as she stood behind another female victim.

Deputies say Billups was arrested and brought to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on the same day. Official say he is being held without bond.