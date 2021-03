Second open carry law being discussed at the Statehouse

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A second open carry law is making its way through the Statehouse. Tuesday afternoon, members of the House Judiciary Committee began debate on the “Constitutional Carry Act.” Where the previous bill allowed open carry in public spaces with a permit, this measure allows for open carry regardless of a person’s level of training.

Both law enforcement and faith groups have spoken out in opposition to open carry laws.