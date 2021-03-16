The V.A. offers COVID-19 vaccines to veterans enrolled for V.A. health care

The vaccines will be open for veterans of all ages, but appointments are required

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– The V.A. is opening its COVID-19 vaccination clinic to veterans of all ages who are enrolled to receive V.A. Health Care .

Veterans who want to get vaccinated can call (803)-776-4000 then dial extension 1-2-8-7-3 to schedule an appointment. That number is also listed on your screen.

The V.A/ has sites at the Dorn V.A. Medical Center here in Columbia, as well as at the Greenville, Florence, Orangeburg, and Sumter community-based outpatient clinics.

Officals say no walk-ins will be accepted.