Whitmire woman arrested after authorities find trafficking amounts of meth, heroin and cocaine in her home

1/2 Teresa Ammons Teresa Ammons Courtesy: Newberry County Sheriff's Office

2/2 NCSO Drug Seizure 3 16 Drugs seized from residence. Courtesy: Newberry County Sheriff's Office



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Deputies in Newberry County say a Whitmire woman is in custody after they found a large amount of drugs in her home. Investigators say Teresa Ammons is charged with trafficking meth, trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, possession of controlled substance, possession and manufacturing of a controlled substance, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies say they, along with the Whitmire Police Department, found the drugs while they were serving an arrest warrant at the home after they smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

“These are dangerous drugs that poison our community and we are dedicated in stopping the spread”, said Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster.

Authorities say Ammons was brought into custody without issue and is currently in custody at the Newberry County Detention Center.

If you have any information about drug activity, violent crimes or other illegal activity, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at (803) 321-2222 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.