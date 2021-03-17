Citadel cadet among 2 more South Carolinians charged in relation to US Capitol riot

By Matt Dillane

1/3 (Courtesy: FBI) Citadel cadet Elias Irizarry is among two more South Carolinians who are facing charges in connection to the deadly rioting at the United States Capitol on January 6.

2/3 (Courtesy: FBI) Screenshot from US Capitol Police show two suspects appearing to be Elliot Bishai and Elias Irizarry entering the Capitol with other rioters.

3/3 (Courtesy: FBI/The New Yorker) Screenshot of rioters, including Elias Irizarry, breaking into the U.S. Capitol building.





COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — A Citadel cadet is among two more South Carolinians who are facing charges in connection to the deadly rioting at the United States Capitol on January 6.

According to an affidavit from the FBI, Elliot Bishai and Elias Irizarry were both identified by several people as well as through security footage and social media photos as having been at the Capitol during the siege.

The Citadel confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Irizarry is currently enrolled as a second semester freshman and that he was arrested that morning, adding, “The Citadel leadership is currently assessing the situation.”

The document stated that the duo violated the following:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Knowingly Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in any Restricted Buildings or Grounds

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

According to the affidavit, a witness identified Bishai and Irizarry and said they were cadets in a Civil Air Patrol unit that the witness is associated with.

Two more witnesses also identified the two through their connection with the unit, with one of the witnesses recognizing Bishai’s outfit and noting that their location on Snapchat displayed as Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6.

Along with spotting the duo in photographs, the witnesses saw footage from The New Yorker’s coverage of the rioting and recognized both Bishai and Irizarry entering the U.S. Capitol Building through a broken window.

The screenshots were compared to video provided by U.S. Capitol Police, which also captured two individuals appearing to be Bishai and Irizarry entering the building with other rioters, officials stated.

Another shot taken on the grounds of the Capitol showed a clear shot of Irizarry looking down over a wall while wearing the same outfit as before, investigators noted.

Officials said these images were found to be consistent with photographs from both men’s social media accounts as well as information from the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

Special agents also said they interviewed one of Bishai’s family members. That person confirmed that Bishai had entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 and had taken selfies inside the building.

Col. John Dorrian, USAF (Ret.), vice president, The Citadel Office of Communications and Marketing released the following statement to ABC News 4:

“The Citadel is aware that federal charges have been filed against Elias Irizarry, a student currently enrolled at the college. We will continue to cooperate with the FBI and other authorities as this matter is resolved. Once this matter is resolved, The Citadel will take appropriate actions in accordance with the college’s rules and regulations. It would be inappropriate to speculate about any subsequent actions the college would take pending resolution of the charges.”

Arrest warrants were issued for both men on March 15.

More details on cases related to the Capitol breach can be found here.