Fairfield County deputies looking for man wanted for Twisted Lane shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that took place on Twisted Lane. Deputies say they are looking for 42-year-old Larry Carter, of Blair.

Authorities say the shooting occurred on Tuesday. Deputies say they have a warrant for attempted murder for Carter.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online at crimesc.com.