Krispy Kreme offering St. Patrick’s Day themed doughnuts this year

CNN– Krispy Kreme is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with some themed doughnuts. The ‘Luck o’ the Doughnuts’ offer includes four different icing filled doughnuts including lucky unicorn, lucky leprechaun, lucky gold coins and lucky sprinkles.

On St. Patrick’s Day, participating locations will offer a free doughnut to people who come in wearing green.