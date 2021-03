No injuries reported after house fire on Church Street in St. Matthews

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the St. Matthews Fire Department have not reported any injuries from a house fire on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say it happened on Church Street.

Officials say the fire was extinguished with help from other fire departments.

The cause is under investigation.