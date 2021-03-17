Pine Ridge Mayor Robert Wells announces resignation, citing complications from COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Thursday, the Town of Pine Ridge announced that Mayor Robert Wells is resigning. Officials say Mayor Wells was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year, which resulted in a temporary shutdown of Town business. Officials say continued complications from COVID-19 have led Wells to announce his resignation.

The Town of Pine Ridge says Wells sent in his resignation on Tuesday.

Wells expressed his gratitude for his time as mayor, saying “although there have been tough challenges, I have enjoyed serving the Town of Pine Ridge in this capacity.”

The Town of Pine Ridge says they are beginning the process to proceed with a special election.