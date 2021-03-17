Prisma: Gamecock Park vaccination site closed Thursday due to severe weather

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with Prisma Health say their COVID-19 vaccination site at Gamecock Park will be closed Thursday due to expected severe weather.

Prisma says those with appointments for Gamecock Park Thursday can come to Gamecock Park on Friday or Saturday, and their appointments will be honored. If you are unable to come either of these days, Prisma says they can reschedule via MyChart or call 1-833-2Prisma.

For more information, visit www.prismahealth.org/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine.