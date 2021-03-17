Prisma Health closing Baptist Hospital vaccination site next week, appointments moved to Gamecock Park

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On March 22, Prisma Health says it will close the vaccination site at the Baptist Hospital on Sumter Street, and all appointments scheduled there will be moved to the Gamecock Park location.

Prisma Health is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at several locations Wednesday. You can get the vaccine at Gamecock Park until 5 p.m. You can also get one at the Baptist Hospital on Sumter Street until 3:30 p.m. or at the Sumter County Civic Center on West Liberty Street until 5 p.m.