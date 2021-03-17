Saluda man facing murder charge after Tuesday shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested and charged with murder, following a shooting that occurred Tuesday. Authorities say Aaron Hood was arrested following the incident on Keisha Avenue.

According to investigators, witnesses say they saw Hood carrying a gun and walking towards the victim shortly before shots were heard. Officials say Hood and two others fled the scene, but they were brought into custody following a traffic stop of their vehicle.

Officials say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene by Saluda County Coroner Keith Turner.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office at 864-445-2112.