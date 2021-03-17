Tyson Foods reestablishing operations in Richland County, creating 330 jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tyson Foods announced plans to reestablish operations in Richland County. The company says it will invest $55 million dollars over the next three to five years, creating 330 jobs. That includes 160 positions associated with the company’s former operations.

Located at 1970 Bluff Road in Columbia, officials say Tyson will turn the facility into a meat processing and portioning operation.

“We’re pleased to bring operations back to Columbia and are very grateful for the strong state and local support we’ve received for this project. Once operational, this new facility will help us meet growing demand from our retail customers with high-quality, pre-cut, pre-packaged fresh beef and pork,” said Tyson Fresh Meats Senior Vice President and General Manager, Portioned Protein Innovation Team, Nate Hodne.

Operations are expected to begin in May. If you are interested in working for Tyson, visit the company’s career page.