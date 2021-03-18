City of Columbia to re-open parks and amenities May 3

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department announced it will re-open parks and amenities on May 3. That includes community centers, neighborhood centers and the Drew Wellness Center.

Officials say this also means youth sports can resume, but summer camp will still be postponed in the interest of everyone’s safety.

Leaders say masks will still be required when interacting with staff, and visitors must use social distancing.