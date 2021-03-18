Consumer News: Housing market going strong, AMC re-opening theater doors and more!

CNN– The housing market is still going strong despite higher mortgage rates. According to Freddie Mac, the average rate of a 30-year mortgage is now 3%. That’s up from the all time low of 2.67% at the end of 2020. Home builder, Lennar, says the housing market continues to hold up. Lennar says new home sales were up 26% from a year ago.

If you’ve been rushing to get your taxes done before the April 15 deadline, you can breathe a sigh of relief. The IRS is delaying the tax filing deadline until May 17. The government wants to give Americans more time because the pandemic made taxes more complicated for some. Keep in mind, state taxes in most cases are still due April 15.

Another reason the IRS is delaying the tax deadline, the agency is swamped with its workload of processing millions of 2020 tax returns while at the same time sending out a new round of stimulus checks. About 90 million payments have been sent out so far, including 150,000 mailed checks. You can check the status of your payment using the “Get My Payment” tool on irs.gov.

America’s largest movie theater chain says most of its theaters will open their doors to customers this weekend. AMC Theatres reports 98% of its locations will be open Friday, with the rest opening the following weekend. AMC says it will only re-open theaters after state and local authorities approve of the plan.