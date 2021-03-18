FBI releases new footage from Capitol riots showing officers being assaulted

CNN– The FBI has released graphic new videos from January’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, showing protesters assaulting police. In one video, a rioter can be seen grabbing an officer by the helmet and smashing his head against a door. Other videos show protesters using poles and other weapons to assault police.

The FBI released the videos to ask for help identifying them. So far, more than 65 people have been charged for attacking law enforcement officials that day.