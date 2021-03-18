Homelessness on the rise in the U.S.

CNN– Homelessness is on the rise in the United States. Thursday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released its 2020 Homeless Assessment Report. The report shows that homelessness increased nationwide for the fourth year in a row. According to HUD, on a single night in January of last year, more than 580,000 people were without a home.

HUD states that part of the problem is the limited availability of shelter space. According to the report, South Carolina has seen a nearly 3% increase in homelessness in the past year.